KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN)- A family is displaced after a house fire on Baatan Drive in Kettering, Wednesday.

The Kettering Fire Department responded to the fire before 6:30 p.m. According to responders on scene, the fire started in the house’s laundry room where they were able to contain it. Nobody was injured in the fire.

The extent of damage to the home is currently unknown. Damage to the house’s water pipes and electrical system made it unsafe for the occupants to stay in. The Red Cross is helping to relocate the residents.

Responders on scene said they do not believe the cause of the fire to be suspicious. The cause of the fire is under investigation.