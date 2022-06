TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A family is displaced after a house fire in Trotwood.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for a fire came in around 2:30 a.m. on Monday for a house at 708 Mapleside Dr.

Initial reports from police said the fire was fully involved.

Regional Dispatch reported that the fire was under control around 3:30 a.m. and Red Cross was called in to assist the family.