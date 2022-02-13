TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A family is displaced from their home after a garage fire in Tipp City Sunday morning.

Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services (TCFES) were called to a home in the 500 block of Bellaire Drive at 11:47 a.m. for a report of a garage fire, according to a release. When crews arrived, they saw fire showing from the structure.

Firefighters found the fire in the attached garage used as a bedroom. The fire was extinguished quickly. Crews opened the overhead garage door with a saw to check for people and ensure the fire did not spread.

The fire started in an area in the garage near a wood burning stove. The cause is most likely combustibles too close to the wood burning stove. The fire is unintentional.

The total estimated loss to the structure is $30,000 and $15,000 to the contents. The damage is primarily smoke damage inside the home.

People in the home had already evacuated when crews arrived. Pets were inside the home but were found. The residents are displaced and Red Cross was called to assist them.

Multiple fire crews responded from home to assist on-duty crews. No injuries were reported.