Family displaced after fire destroys home in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A family was displaced from their home after it was destroyed in a fire Sunday.

According to Fire Chief Ken Riggsby, crews were called to the home on Hedger Drive at 12:30 a.m. The fire reportedly started at the back of the home and spread throughout the entire house.

Riggsby said crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

The family was able to evacuate the home before crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

The home was determined a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time