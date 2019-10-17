Family, community remembers teens killed in OH-235 crash

XENIA TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Family and community members are remembering the two 16-year-olds killed in a crash in Greene County on Wednesday.

READ MORE: OSP identifies 2 teens killed in Xenia Twp. crash on OH-235, schools release statements

Troy Haney was driving with his friend Jarred Hixson when he lost control on a hill in the area of OH-235 and Hilltop Road, colliding with a vehicle traveling the opposite direction.

Skid marks still visible on the road as family begins the grieving process.

READ MORE: Witness describes moments leading up to deadly Xenia Twp. crash

Hixson’s aunt, Brittanie, tells 2 NEWS he was loved by many.

“He was such a fun spirit, hilarious sense of humor. A great son, brother, uncle, cousin. He could have a whole room cracking up with his goofiness,” she said.

She says Hixson didn’t enjoy school until this year when he started at Greene County Career Center.

Haney expressed the same feelings in a Facebook post, saying that this year he was focusing more than ever on his education.

Both boys once attended Xenia Community Schools where the superintendent released a statement saying: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of these young men, and our thoughts will continue to be with them in the difficult times ahead.”

Currently enrolled at Greene County Career Center, the school says:

“All of us are deeply saddened by this news, and we have mobilized resources to support our students, faculty and staff, and have arranged to have counselors onsite Thursday and Friday to help them process their grief.”

The teens’ welding instructor at the Career Center released a statement as well, saying: “Troy and Jarred shared the same welding booth. They constantly helped each other with each of the processes they were learning. Both were courteous, professional and had a great work ethic. They were easy to talk to, were receptive to teaching and showed excellent teamwork. This is a tremendous loss for our welding program and Greene County Career Center. “

There is a candlelight vigil for the teens planned for Saturday at West Side Park in Xenia.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.