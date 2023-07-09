LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — Nurses and pilots with CareFlight respond to some of the most traumatic emergencies. With a challenging job, one flight nurse aims to brighten the spirits of his team by frying up his signature breakfast food.

Inside the CareFlight hangar at the Warren County Airport, flight nurse and paramedic Mike Moyer can often be found cooking bacon for his crew.

“I don’t believe in bad bacon,” Moyer said.

Moyer knows a thing or two about bacon. He said he is the one the grocery store who will sort through stacks to find the perfect pack of thick cut slices.

“I really like the bacon in general to be meaty and to be at the same time something that you can really sink your teeth into,” Moyer said.

This dedication to bacon has earned him a nickname around the CareFlight bases.

“The bacon man, the bacon king, mainly and simply for the obvious reasons,” Moyer said.

Moyer said he took on breakfast duty for his crew because their job is unpredictable, and he didn’t want his team working on an empty stomach. He said bacon is easy to make, so it was an easy choice to bring for breakfast each day.

“I get to know my crew,” Moyer said. “Sometimes they like it a little more done, so I’ll cook some more than the others.”

Moyer said breakfast will often include bacon with a side of fruit and a breakfast pastry. His crew members said they appreciate his effort.

“I’m not a big breakfast person, but Mikey’s kind of got me starting to eat breakfast,” flight nurse Dana Zack said.

The crew said with the jobs they do, and how much time they spend together, they feel like a family.

CareFlight pilot Harihar Joshi brought along ingredients to prepare everyone a cup of authentic Nepali chai to go along breakfast.

“We’re really like a family, Joshi said. “That’s why we make food and we eat together.”

CareFlight typically gets less calls during the morning, Moyer said. However, sometimes breakfast gets interrupted.

“I very much been in the middle of cooking bacon and had to go,” Moyer said. “It’s one of those things that at any moment in time, just like now, we’re on duty, we’re ready to go for a call.”

The CareFlight crew demonstrated to 2NEWS what happened when they get called out on a mission.

The team aims to be off the ground within five to 10 minutes. That includes stopping whatever they are doing, putting on their gear and inspecting the helicopter so it is safe to take off.

“When tones drop that we have a flight, you know, we get our game face on and it’s time to go to work,” Zack said.

So whenever breakfast is done, and Moyer, Zack and Joshi have the chance to sit around the table, the take it.

“It’s nice to just talk about, you know, what’s going on in your life, what’s new, and talk about the day,” Zack said.

Moyer said his plate of bacon is just a small contribution to bring some fun to some of their hardest days.

“I just love being able to, I don’t know, give my team something just fun, lighthearted,” Moyer said. “Which is always fun to say because it’s bacon, it’s cholesterol for the heart.”

Moyer has been working for Premier Health’s CareFlight for 13 years. He said his goal is to retire as a flight nurse.

CareFlight is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.