Family Assistance Center provides mental health services for those in addiction

At the Family Assistance Center in Trotwood, there are a number of Montgomery County agencies working to help people through the recovery process. The mental health services provided here are what is going to be crucial for tornado survivors in the weeks to come.

More than 450 families have walked through the doors of the center in the last week. The facility at 1500 Shiloh Springs Road offers one-on-one services to help with trauma and mental health needs.

“An individual comes in and they can see eight or nine agencies but they only have to tell their story once,” said Jodi Long, associate director at Alcohol Drug Addiction Mental Health Services.

Every family that comes in is assigned a companion.

“That companion works with the family to address any mental health concerns and just any stress that they’re experiencing,” Long said.

That stress could be especially troubling for people in recovery. The added weight of recovering from the tornado may be harder for them to work through.

“People in recovery from mental illness or addiction have certainly overcome challenges and really will have to focus in on their coping skills,” Long said.

ADAMHS is reaching out to those folks and reminding them to take care of themselves.

“(We are reminding them to) touch in with their treatment providers, touch in with their peer supporters, making sure they take care of themselves as they work on putting things together for themselves,” Long said.

Other agencies at the Family Assistance Center this week include Dayton Montgomery County Public Health, 211 United Way, St. Vincent DePaul, Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, and the Red Cross.

Anyone seeking help can stop by Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



