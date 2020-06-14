Family affected by COVID-19 warns that virus is still around as Ohio reopens

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield man has been in the hospital for three weeks after his entire household tested positive for COVID-19.

Around May 20, Roger and Deanna Bennett started feeling sick.

“I had him taken down to UD to have him tested and that night the results were back and he was COVID-19 positive,” Deanna said.

Deanna said at that time, she got an antibody test, which came back negative.

On May 26, after at-home treatment didn’t work, Roger was admitted to the hospital and put on a ventilator, where he still remains at this time.

“We’re just holding out hope that he gets better,” Deanna said. “It’s been crushing to say the least.”

After Roger was admitted to the hospital, her entire household got tested. Deanna, their son and Deanna’s sister all tested positive.

Like many affected by COVID-19, Deanna said she didn’t think this would happen to her family.

“I really didn’t think it was something to be serious about, and was I wrong,” Deanna said. “Because it’s definitely something people need to take serious.”

She said what she hopes others can learn from her family is that even as Ohio opens up the economy, the virus isn’t gone.

“It’s almost kind of like a game of Russian roulette, that’s the easiest way I can describe it,” Deanna said.

She said it’s important everyone follows the guidelines set to stay safe.

“Keep your distance, until they know because nobody knows,” Deanna said. “Nobody knows what’s going to happen or what’s going to take place.”

Roger is still testing positive for COVID-19 and Deanna said there’s still uncertainty about his recovery.

Deanna and the rest of their household retested and are now COVID-19 free.