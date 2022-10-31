Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Before tearing into candy, many families ended Halloween night at the Greene County Courthouse to make sure their goodies were safe to bring home.

Greene County Resident Rob Smith says he brings his family every year to get their Halloween candy checked out, to give him a piece of mind.

“Things have changed, and you just want your kids to be safe and some people may take the opportunity to make them unsafe, so we stop by here every year for a fun thing, meet the deputies and get their candy checked,” said Smith.

Before long, an object caught a deputy’s attention, something a little girl said she didn’t know was in her bag. On the screen, a long metal object was discovered deep inside the girl’s candy bag.

Upon further inspection, the object turned out to be a snap bracelet that the family was unaware of. The child’s mother Brittney Long says she doesn’t go home Halloween night anymore without getting her children’s candy checked.

“Honestly, it’s crazy to me that someone would want to hurt a child,” said Long. “I just think that people need to be more aware that people are out there trying to hurt kids and take the extra precaution to get their kids candy checked on Halloween.”

The courthouse will be open on Tuesday morning from 7-4 for more families to get candy scanned.