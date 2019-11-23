Families react as homeowner is indicted for deadly shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS is hearing from the grandmother of a third person who survived a shooting that killed two teens in a Dayton garage.

Marsha Gibson’s grandson is expected to be a key witness in the trial of 63-year-old Victor Santana, the alleged shooter.

Aside from Santana, Gibson’s grandson is the only person to witness what happened the night of August 28.

“He’s constantly telling me, ‘Mama, every night when I go to sleep, I can just see it.’ Over and over and over again. This will not go away for him,” she said.

Earlier this week, Santana was indicted on murder charges in the deaths of 17-year-olds Javier Harrison and Devin Henderson.

They were shot and killed after Santana found them trespassing in his garage on Conners Street.

Friday night, the Dayton unit of the NAACP says he wants the prosecutor to pursue the case aggressively, ensuring a conviction.

We also heard from Jimmy Harrison, Javier’s father.

“I’m thankful. And I’m kind of happy that Mr. Santana is indicted. And I’m so thankful for that, but at the end of the day, there’s still work to do,” he said.

Santana has been indicted on four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and five counts of felonious assault.

He will be arraigned December 5.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.