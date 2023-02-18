DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A non-profit organization was given an award with the intention of helping assist people in need.

Families of Addicts (FOA) is a Dayton-based non-profit organization, where the organization helps families taking care of children that were removed by children’s services from their parents or guardians that may have been suffering from addiction.

The organization has received help in a big way. FOA was awarded a check for more than $22,500 on Saturday morning at the Southeast Branch of Dayton Metro Library. The award is coming from a large group from 100+ Women Who Care Dayton.

Anita Kitchen is the executive director of the FOA and says the funds are needed and greatly appreciated, since children may need new items.

“When you’re taking a new child, it could be, they need a car seat, they could need clothing, they could need a number of things, child safety locks. Older kids might need appropriate clothing,” Kitchen said.

Some of the children that are taken away from their parent or legal guardians are not placed in foster care, but rather a new program called the “kinship program”. The program will work by placing the child with other relatives or close friends to keep them around those they know, instead of in foster care.

“We’re starting the kinship program. We’re working closely with children’s services and putting together a system, because it’s a need that’s just here in the community, that’s never been met,” Kitchen tells 2 NEWS.

Families are not always able to receive the funds, since they are not always available. FOA officials say if there are no immediate funds to use towards the program, families will have the chance to apply for assistance from the program.

If you would like to help FOA, you can visit their website.