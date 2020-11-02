Falling back means greater risk of falling asleep at the wheel

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the end of Daylight Saving Time, there are more potential dangers on the roads with more people driving in the dark.

“In Ohio, we drive more at dark than any other state because of the time change,” says Pat Brown, the Driving Supervisor for AAA Miami Valley. “We could be driving to work in the morning in the dark, coming home at dark.”

According to AAA, drowsy driving is comparable with impaired driving and just a couple hours can make a difference. Drivers who miss one to two hours of sleep can double their risk of a crash.

AAA is urging drivers to focus on visibility:

Check your headlights for signs of discoloration.

Decrease speed and increase following distance to four seconds or more.

Keep your eyes moving and scanning the road ahead.

Avoid looking directly into blinding oncoming high beams.

“Driving should be your number one task when you’re in the car, not drinking your coffee or listening to the radio. Don’t be distracted,” urges Brown.

AAA recommends:

Getting at least seven hours of sleep before a long drive

Traveling during times when you’re normally awake

Avoiding heavy foods before driving

Avoiding medications that cause drowsiness

AAA says the best solution to combat drowsy driving is pulling over and taking a 20 minute power nap.

“Turning up the radio, rolling down the windows, turning on the A/C–that may work for a little bit, but eventually you’re going to fall asleep,” admits Brown.

Changes in eyesight can also contribute to increased risks while driving in the dark. Drivers age 60 and older need three times as much light as they did in their 20s.