Fallen Vietnam War hero honored at Dayton VA

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - 50 years after his death, a Miami Valley hero received a rare honor at the Dayton VA Medical Center.

Monday, a dedication ceremony officially named the building 305 auditorium after Vietnam War veteran Joseph Guy LaPointe, Jr.

"My brother is here in spirit and he would probably be in the back saying, 'Please stop fussing over me,'" said Greg LaPointe.

Described as a humble, nature-lover, the elder LaPointe brother, known to friends and family as "Guy," was born and raised in North Dayton, Ohio and graduated from Northridge High School in 1966.

He was a conscientious objector, but agreed to join the Vietnam War effort as an Army Medical Aidman.

"He wouldn't run away," said LaPointe's widow Cindy LaPointe-Dafler. "He wouldn't try to get out of the service, he wanted to serve."

LaPointe reported for duty in 1968, while his wife was expecting their first child. Joseph Guy LaPointe III was born in January 1969 while his father was serving in Vietnam.

On June 2, 1969 the B-Troop 2nd Squadron of the 17th Cavalry, 101st Airborne Division came under heavy enemy fire. The young army medic was shot and killed rendering aid to his fellow soldiers.

"My dad always told him, 'Don't be a hero.' And he was like, 'I'm not going to be a hero.' But there were numerous, numerous times he showed he was a hero," said Greg LaPointe.

Family and fellow veterans shared several accounts of LaPointe's heroism during Monday's ceremony. Since his death, he posthumously received the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Congressional Medal of Honor.

"I know how he impacted my life," said Cindy Lapointe-Dafler. "But meeting the B-Troopers and the general and talking to them, and realizing it wasn't just me he impressed. It was everyone around him."

LaPointe-Dafler said her husband is one of three conscientious objectors to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor. His name is also one of the first recent veterans to grace a room at the Dayton VA.

His family hopes it sends a message to those who did make it home.

"I think it really shows the world that we do appreciate the veterans, we appreciate those who have sacrificed so much," said Joseph Guy LaPointe, III.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.