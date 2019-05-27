Fallen heroes remembered during Centerville memorial

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) - The Miami Valley paused to remember the country's fallen heroes during Memorial Day. In Centerville, generations gathered for one of the region's biggest traditions.

"It's a time to set aside a few moments and reflect on why it is we're here and why we have the things we have," said Gus Vitali, an Air Force veteran from VFW Post 9550.

The City of Centerville hosts an annual ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at Stubbs Park. The event included performances from the Centerville Community Band and Centerville Community Chorus. Local boy and girl scout troops lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance. This year's keynote speaker was Captain Matthew Hebert of the Navy Medical Services Corps.

Officer Tracy Sommers was among the Centerville police and fire officials who served as the color guard, along with VFW Post 9550.

She said, "It's just an honor to serve all of those people and to see all of the veterans and celebrate what they've done for us."

Sommers' daughter was at the ceremony with her girl scout troop.

"The girl scouts support the military anyway, so it's important to come out and help support them," said fellow girl scout Celeste Whiteley.

Speakers during the program paid tribute to several World War II veterans in attendance and acknowledged the sacrifice of their fallen comrades.

"We can start to pay that debt by never forgetting, but remembering what they did for our country," said Capt. Hebert.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.