Fall Amnesty Week announced for Municipal Court

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Municipal Court is allowing people with outstanding fines or court costs to pay without fear of stricter enforcement later.

The Amnesty Week, which runs from Oct. 21 through Nov. 1, allows anyone with outstanding fines and/or court costs more than 30 days past due to pay the original fine. In addition, one half of the court costs will be waived.

“This gives people the chance for a break on what they owe going into the Holiday Season,” Judge James Piergies said. “This Amnesty Event also coincides perfectly with the Reinstatement Fee Amnesty Initiative offered again by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV).”

License forfeitures and vehicle registration blocks will be canceled upon payment.

Any fees owed to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, however, will still apply.

Those interested in the program are asked to visit the Western Division court in New Lebanon or the Eastern Division court in Huber Heights.

