DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a scam making its way through the community.

According to a release, several people have received calls from someone claiming to be an employee of the sheriff’s office. During these calls, the scammer will tell the victim to pay them in order to satisfy an outstanding warrant, unpaid fine or other issue.

The Warran County Sheriff’s Office said employees will never call citizens to arrange payment to resolve criminal or court-related matters instead of arrest. If you get a similar call, do not release any personal or financial information over the phone.

Anyone with information or who has been a victim of scamming should contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1280 or email crimetips@wcsooh.org.