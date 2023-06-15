DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As part of marking Elder Abuse Awareness Day, the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has issued a warning for the Microsoft virus scam that is targeting people often not as technologically savvy.

Recently, the fraudulent Microsoft virus scam took advantage of a Washington Township man.

2 NEWS previously reported that 48-year-old Weihong Lian was charged with Felony Theft by Deception, plus placed on a hold for an immigration detainer.

Lian is accused of deceiving an 83-year-old Washington Township man. The alleged victim made withdrawals of “substantial amounts,” believing it would help him keep his money safe, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Important Tips for Avoiding the ‘Microsoft Virus’ Scam

Microsoft will never provide a telephone number to call for assistance if an error or warning pops up on your screen. The company will never contact you asking for personal information or asking to fix your computer.

ALL points of contact through Microsoft are made by the user first, not someone claiming to be from Microsoft.

You should never give out your private information to someone who you don’t know:

Personal Information Date of Birth Address Names of Family Members

Private Information, such as Banking Information Account Number Username and Passwords Credit or Debit Card Number Social Security Number Medicare Number Driver’s License Number Mother’s Maiden Name



If someone calls you asking you for remote access to your computer, hang up and do not listen to the caller.

Steps to Take to Avoid Being Scammed

If you suspect someone is attempting to scam you, you should immediately hang up and call your local police department or sheriff’s office. To report a scam to Microsoft directly, click here.

People should not download software that someone sends them. Make sure all of your anti-virus software is up to date.

Even though it may be difficult, you are encouraged to use different and unique passwords.