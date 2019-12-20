Fake $1 bills circulating in German Twp., police say

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – German Township police in Clark County are warning the public about fake money being passed at area businesses.

In a Facebook post, the department says, “We are starting to get reports of counterfeit one dollar bills at local businesses. Please check the money closely before accepting it.”

The bills read “Motion Picture Purposes” along the top, and “In Props We Trust” can be seen on the back of the bills.

