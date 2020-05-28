Fairfield Mall to launch free ‘Cinema under the Stars’

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mall at Fairfield Commons will turn its parking lot into a drive-in movie theater for family-friendly movies as part of a new series of drive-in movies known as a Free Cinema under the Stars.

Mall representatives said starting on Thursday, May 28th, audiences can drive into The Mall at Fairfield Commons parking lot each Thursday through Sunday to enjoy a family-friendly film that appeals to all ages. Cars will be admitted starting at 8:00 pm and the movie will begin at 9:00 pm. The series will run through Sunday, June 7th, weather permitting. Guests are encouraged to secure their free tickets in advance through Eventbrite.

When guests arrive, cars will be directed to a spot safely spaced from other visitors and tune their radio to a designated station for audio streaming from their own cars. With health and safety as the top priority, teams will ensure community members stay in their cars while they have a fun night out.

“As part of the fabric of Dayton, we have been inspired by the resilience of our neighbors,” said Leanne Rubosky, General Manager at The Mall at Fairfield Commons. “It is a privilege to welcome guests to this classic drive-in experience and provide a safe way for our community to share an experience together.”

The free series is presented by The Mall at Fairfield Commons’ parent company, Washington Prime Group, in partnership with The Arts District. The Arts District will be using the latest technology and their world-class team of artists and engineers to transform exterior spaces into social distancing-safe cinemas.

“We are thrilled to partner with Washington Prime Group on this initiative as a way to give back to the community through free, social distancing-friendly movie screenings,” said Arts District CEO, Mark Robert. “The Arts District is a new cultural exhibition and entertainment complex opening in malls across the country in 2021. We are excited to announce that we will begin this rollout with Washington Prime Group properties.”

Prior to COVID-19, The Arts District planned to launch permanent locations and animate the exteriors of Washington Prime Group malls-such as The Mall at Fairfield Commons-with interactive content making it appear to come to life. By changing gears slightly and using the same technology, the partnership is able to provide a night out at the movies.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons will be showing a movie lineup including some of the newest kids’ movies as well as some nostalgic family-friendly classics. For a confirmed list of showtimes and films, and for more information about The Mall at Fairfield Commons’ Drive-In Theater experience visit their website.