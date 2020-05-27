Live Now
Fairfield Commons to host Red Cross blood drive

Local News

Posted: / Updated:

WKBN

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mall at Fairfield Commons will host the American Red Cross for an on-site blood drive on Wednesday, May 27.

The blood drive will start at 2 p.m. and run until 8 p.m.

The mall is inviting eligible community members to safely donate blood and encourages those interested to register in advance by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by visiting redcrossblood.org and using Sponsor Code “FairfieldCommons.”

