BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mall at Fairfield Commons released a statement regarding a recent change in operating hours.

Previously, the mall opened at 9 a.m. for those in the community who wished to use the mall to walk before stores and restaurants opened at 11 a.m.

Beginning at the start of the new year, Fairfield Commons will open at a new time. In a statement, the mall says this change will help to maintain the “highest quality standards” for everyone while the mall is open.

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m., beginning with the Food Court doors Monday through Saturday. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays.

These changes went into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Read the full statement below:

“We are always reevaluating the Mall at Fairfield Common’s operating hours, operational procedures and policies to ensure a clean, safe and comfortable experience for our guests and retailers. The Mall at Fairfield Common’s new mall walking hours more closely align with our retailers’ hours in order for us to maintain the highest quality standards during the time when our retailers and eateries are open for business. At this time, we have made the decision to begin opening mall doors (starting with the Food Court doors) at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.” Ashley Mays, General Manager