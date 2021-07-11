Fairborn’s Hometown Heroes project giving service members recognition they deserve

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A banner program is helping pay tribute to local service members and give them the recognition they deserve.

The Hometown Heroes Banner Project honors those currently serving, veterans, and those who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“It probably took pretty close to a year-and-a-half to get it done and everything,” says Terry Burkert, Committee Co-Chair of the Fairborn Veterans Memorial.

It’s a collaborative effort among the city, Fairborn Veterans Memorial Committee, and TCA Graphics. They got the idea after they saw several other cities doing something similar to honor those who’ve served.

“We’re right next to the base,” says Burkert “People can drive down the streets and be able to see it.”

Banners with pictures hang along both sides of the street on Broad Street and Central Avenue.

While Burkert was on the committee to make the project a reality, he is also one of the veterans featured on the banners.

“Very humbled to be real honest with you. I was very proud to be a veteran, to be in the Air Force,” says Burkert. “My father-in-law–he’s down on Central–by Central and Xenia. His banner is up, and he was a WWII veteran. We get to see his picture when we go down Central.”

Banners are on display from Memorial Day to Veterans Day. People fill out an application for their loved ones to be recognized. This is the first year for the project. Every year a different group of heroes will be honored.

“It’s going to grow–because the citizens of Fairborn always have a loved one that’s going overseas or whatever country that we might be needed in. I think it’s a great thing that we were able to do this and get it accomplished,” says Burkert.

To apply for the Hometown Heroes Banner Project, click here.