Fairborn, Xenia and Springfield men among 8 indicted in drug conspiracy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A federal grand jury has charged eight people in a narcotics conspiracy involving at least 14 kilograms of fentanyl destined for resale in Clark, Greene, Hamilton and Montgomery counties.

The Department of Justice said Wednesday the indictment was returned June 8 and unsealed today.

Each of the defendants is charged with conspiring to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, a crime punishable by at least 10 years and up to life in prison.

The 13-count indictment alleges that between December 2020 until June 2021, the defendants used a network of sellers in southern Ohio to distribute kilogram quantities of opioids from supply sources in Mexico and the western United States. The co-conspirators allegedly used a series of properties throughout southern Ohio to process, store, and distribute controlled substances and their resulting cash proceeds.

Federal prosecutors said as part of the conspiracy, one defendant, used her profession as a truck driver to transport thousands of dollars in cash to sources of drug supply in Mexico and the western United States.

Those charged include:

Name Also Known As Age Residence Clemente Quezada 38 Fairborn, Ohio Isai David Navarro-Rivas Pollo 44 Calexico, Calif. Juana Elvira-Arrechea Gilbert 60 San Diego Edson Cruz-Medina 32 Springfield, Ohio Tiun Todd Tito Todd 37 Cincinnati Jonathan Lopez 31 Cincinnati Mark Turner 42 Xenia, Ohio Erick Collins Erick Johnson 36 Cincinnati

“This is a sophisticated, alleged drug trafficking organization that stretched from the Mexican border to southern Ohio. We believe this group, and others who we are working to bring to justice, are responsible for trafficking a significant amount of fentanyl into southern Ohio,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin. “Fentanyl remains a significant threat to this region. DEA and our law enforcement partners are intensifying efforts to go after those who exchange the suffering of thousands for their own personal gain.”

The DOJ said an indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.