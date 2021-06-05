Fairborn Veteran’s Memorial damaged in single-vehicle crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn’s Veteran Memorial was struck in a single vehicle crash Saturday, according to Fairborn Police. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Central and Main.

Following the accident, the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The city said the intersection was reopened before 1:30 p.m., however, a flagpole near the site had to be removed due to structural damage. The city said in a Facebook post that the memorial had just recently been repaired after it was damaged in another accident.