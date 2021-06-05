Fairborn Veteran’s Memorial damaged in single-vehicle crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn’s Veteran Memorial was struck in a single vehicle crash Saturday, according to Fairborn Police. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Central and Main.

Following the accident, the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The city said the intersection was reopened before 1:30 p.m., however, a flagpole near the site had to be removed due to structural damage. The city said in a Facebook post that the memorial had just recently been repaired after it was damaged in another accident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS