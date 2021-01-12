Fairborn to build park on land donated by Fairborn City Schools

FAIRBORN, Ohio (Fairborn Daily Herald) — Fairborn City Schools will be donating a parcel of land to the city of Fairborn, a space that the city says will be eventually turned into a park.

The school district will donate the land on the corner of Central Avenue and Hebble Avenue to the City of Fairborn for $1, and the board of education is expected to approve this move at its January board meeting.

The school district has no future use planned for the land, according to a media release. The City of Fairborn had expressed interest and has a plan for the land’s use, which will tentatively become “Memorial Park.”

“We are pleased to work with the school district on this land donation and look forward to the future ‘Memorial Park’ that will be created,” said city manager Rob Anderson.

Planning for the park is in preliminary stages, according to a city representative. Further information will be shared once the city has more solidified plans in mind.

“In the spirit of cooperation, district and city leadership believe that this land donation will be put to good use by the city,” the district said in a statement.

The parcel, located next to Fairborn Senior Apartments, has been a place for kids soccer games and other sports activities in previous years. Recently, the goal posts have been removed entirely.

The district said that this transfer will benefit the city once it is available for public use.

“We continue to work with the city on projects and this is a great way to partner together for the benefit of the Fairborn community,” Superintendent Gene Lolli said.