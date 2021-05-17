Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival to return in August

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival is back.

“It was with much disappointment that we had to cancel the 2020 Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival, but we have returned for 2021!” said a festival spokesperson.

The Annual Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held at Community Park on 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road. The festival will be on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22, 2021 and it will open at 11 a.m. on both days.

A spokesperson said there will be approximately 180 handmade arts and crafts booths and food vendors.

Activities for children will include pony rides and the Big Bounce. There will also be free entertainment both days in the festival area. Parking and admission are free.

For more information on the festival, visit www.fairbornsweetcornfestival.org/about-the-festival.html