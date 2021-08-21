Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival returning after being canceled due to COVID-19

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – After being canceled lasted year due to COVID-19, the Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival is returning this year.

The festival will be a family-oriented event. There will be approximately 180 handmade arts and crafts booths and food vendors. Attendees can enjoy favorites such as steamed cooked sweet corn, BBQ chicken, pork chop sandwiches, and freshly cut watermelon. There will be arts and crafts for everyone — including candles, wood items, jewelry, watercolor and oil paintings, and more.

The event will be held at Community Park in Fairborn and will be open Saturday, August 21 and Sunday August 22 beginning at 11 a.m. each day.