Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival returning after being canceled due to COVID-19

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – After being canceled lasted year due to COVID-19, the Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival is returning this year.

 The festival will be a family-oriented event. There will be approximately 180 handmade arts and crafts booths and food vendors. Attendees can enjoy favorites such as steamed cooked sweet corn, BBQ chicken, pork chop sandwiches, and freshly cut watermelon. There will be arts and crafts for everyone — including candles, wood items, jewelry, watercolor and oil paintings, and more.

| Read more top stories on WDTN.com ➡

The event will be held at Community Park in Fairborn and will be open Saturday, August 21 and Sunday August 22 beginning at 11 a.m. each day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Storm Team 2 Forecast

RSV cases among children spiking in Miami Valley earlier than normal

Air Force Marathon going virtual

Football season starting

Fatal Urbana plane crash

Ken's Automotive catches fire due to welding accident

More News