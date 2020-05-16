Fairborn students bring joy to quarantined nursing home residents through window drawings

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) -Despite being separated by a wall of glass, a group of students from Bethlehem Lutheran in Fairborn and a group of nursing home residents at Wright Rehab and Health Center were able to connect in a way that kept both groups healthy and having fun.

The students have been at home since school closed.The residents of the health center have been kept from visitors and outings. Recently the students came up with the idea to decorate the windows of the health center to give the residents a new view.

“Once you’ve looked at the same thing for so long it gets a little boring so it’s kind of nice to get a change of scenery,” said Abigail McCarthy, one of the students involved in the project.

Now the residents have something to look forward to.

“It makes them feel good that people still support them through these trying times and they love to look out the window and see the community supporting them,” said Lori Bocook, director of marketing for Wright Rehab Center.

The group of a dozen students and their guardians decorated the windows with encouraging messages, flowers, butterflies, and other cheerful symbols.

This project not only a creative outlet for the children and a chance to be outside; but also, a sense of community for the residents as well.

“Being able to do this and get a bunch of people out here to do this one act of service while we’re all stuck in one place is really nice and it feels really good,” said McCarthy.

The group says they hope their project inspires others to do similar activities in their own areas.