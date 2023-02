DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all chili lovers!

The Fairborn Senior Center hosted the “Great Bowls of Fire” Chili Cook Off on Friday.

11 people participated in the competition, with 5 judges to decide on the winner.

You might have recognized one of those judges as our very own 2 NEWS reporter, Kelley King.

Ellen Farthing, Executive Director of Fairborn Senior Center, won first place and received a trophy. She also won first place for a chili competition at Fairborn Lions Club a few weeks ago.