Fairborn Schools will move to remote learning until start of 2021

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Fairborn City Schools announced that the district plans to move students to remote learning starting Monday, Nov. 23, through Jan. 1, 2021, after a rise in coronavirus cases and quarantines.

District officials said that prior to returning after Jan. 4, 2021, they will reevaluate the current climate and determine if students will continue with remote learning or return to school.

The district will continue updating staff and families as needed. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.