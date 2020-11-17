Fairborn Schools will move to remote learning until start of 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fairborn whittling down list in search for superintendent

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Fairborn City Schools announced that the district plans to move students to remote learning starting Monday, Nov. 23, through Jan. 1, 2021, after a rise in coronavirus cases and quarantines.

District officials said that prior to returning after Jan. 4, 2021, they will reevaluate the current climate and determine if students will continue with remote learning or return to school.

The district will continue updating staff and families as needed. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS