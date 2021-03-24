Fairborn Schools voices concerns to Ohio EPA over potential waste facility odors

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairborn City School District Board of Education has sent a letter to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency voicing concerning about odors at a waste facility.

The district said it is expected to complete construction on its new high school in 2023, which will be located approximately 1.5 miles from the Dovetail Energy facility.

In the letter, the board said there were concerns of the potential effects of odors caused by the facility affecting people in the school.

“We are concerned that airborne odors and irritants from Dovetail will cause respiratory illness or irritation to our students and staff assigned to this school building,” said the board in the letter.

The board asked that a through investigation be conducted on Dovetail if one has not already begun, and also asked for results from recent odor samplings.