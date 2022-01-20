FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn City School District announced that they plan to return to in-person learning on Monday.

On Jan. 24, Fairborn City School District plans to return to in-person learning.

The district moved virtual learning on Jan, 13 with plans to return to campus on Jan. 18. They announced in a Facebook post that the change was due to increased illness of both staff and students. They also canceled all extracurricular activities for Jan. 13 and 14.

The district asked for staff and students to “take this time to stay home and take care of your personal health.”

On Jan. 20 the district made an announcement with their intention to return to in-person learning on Monday.