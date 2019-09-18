Fairborn schools team with Kroger for football-themed food drive

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn City Schools have teamed with Kroger and the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry to combat hunger in the area.

All of this week, Fairborn City Schools will be sending students to help collect food for their drive called Football for Food. The amounts raised are celebrated and donated during the Fairborn High School football game against Stebbins High School.

Students will be present at the Kroger located on Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd. in Fairborn throughout the week until Sunday, September 22 encouraging shoppers to give back to the community.

As shoppers enter the lobby, they’ll see students pointing them towards stacks of food that they are encouraging shoppers to purchase and donate to the food pantry.

The items were selected by the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry and are the most in-demand products the pantry needs for the upcoming Fall and Winter months. Shoppers are encouraged to purchase from the list provided by students, but the pantry will happily accept other items not on the list.

Items needed include non-perishable canned food items, dry foods such as pastas and cereal, and other non-food items such as toothpaste and soap.

Students will be present from 4pm to 7pm throughout the week and additional hours during the weekend, but shoppers can donate to the pantry by leaving food in bins located near the exits anytime during store hours.

At the end of each day, students take the amount of food gathered and store it in a truck located in the back of the Kroger parking lot. At the end of the week, the total weight of the food collected will be reported. In previous years, this event has helped raise over 20,000 pounds of food.

“It’s a good way to teach students about how working together we can impact people who have needs in our community,” said Fairborn City Schools public and community relations coordinator Pam Gayheart. “It’s also a great way to lift our community by sharing our time and talent to give back.”

On September 27, the Fairborn High School football team will host a home game against Stebbins High School. During that game, representatives from the food pantry will be presented with the final weight of the food and formally accept the donations.

Stebbins High School also has a food drive going for students their district as well.

In past years, the two school districts have competed to see which school could raise the most amount of food. This year, representatives from both schools wanted to move away from the competitive nature of the event and focus solely on serving the community.

“We have great students who are not only learning academically but also learning how to make a difference in their community,” said Gayheart. “We know they’ll take these experiences with them and spread that goodness when they go out into the world.”

For more information, please contact Fairborn City Schools.

