FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Fairborn’s new high school is preparing to open in August 2024.

Fairborn City Schools shared a construction update about the new high school building on Sept. 28. The building is part of Fairborn City Schools Facilities Master Plan and will house all students grades 9-12.

The high school is designed by SHP Architects, Owner-Agent Hill International, and Peterson Construction, according to Fairborn Schools’ website. The building will include a performing arts center and an athletic complex.

(Photo from Fairborn City Schools)

(Photo from Fairborn City Schools)

(Photo from Fairborn City Schools)

(Photo from Fairborn City Schools)

Two bond issues were passed by the Fairborn community, in 2016 and in 2020, to construct new schools for the district. Fairborn Primary opened in 2020, and Fairborn Intermediate opened in 2022.

The schools were funded in partnership with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.