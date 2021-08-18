Fairborn Schools requiring masks indoors after DeWine’s ‘strong message’ to schools

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn City Schools is requiring masks for all students and staff while indoors.

Fairborn Schools said Wednesday it will follow the same guidelines for mask exemptions as it did last year. Students are required to wear masks on the bus.

The district updated the guidance Wednesday. In a release, Fairborn Schools brought up Gov. DeWine’s Tuesday press conference where he urged parents and districts to have children mask up.

“Governor DeWine sent a strong message to parents, teachers and school district leadership-mask up to protect students and staff members,” said the district. “The best way to keep students safe and in school is to be vaccinated and when they cannot be vaccinated, they should wear a mask.”

