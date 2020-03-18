Fairborn schools provide free lunches

Live Now
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The coronavirus has closed schools for at least the next three weeks, but students in Fairborn are still being fed.

Tuesday was the first day free lunches were handed out in the following locations:

  • Fairborn Primary School parking lot
  • Fairborn Intermediate School parking lot
  • Baker Middle School
  • YMCA parking lot

Organizers wanted to make sure to hand out some free smiles as well by having a dancing leprechaun on hand, but the district could still use a little more help.

“Volunteers are needed right now, so a number of community members and parents have stepped up to the plate, secretaries have volunteered, teachers have volunteered, so I think we’re going to be find as this progresses along in the next three weeks,” said Superintendent Gene Lolli.

The program will run each weekday from 10 a.m. until noon.

