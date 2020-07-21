Fairborn Schools plan levy for new high school on November ballot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fairborn_City_Schools_get_upgrades_befor_0_20180821212521

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Fairborn City Schools plans to ask for a new bond issue to be approved in November to help fund the building of a new high school, while it continues to “maximize money from the state of Ohio for new buildings.”

In a press release, the district said it wants to use the current high school as the middle school while a new high school is built. Fairborn will also utilize the Expedited Local Partnership Plan (ELPP), which provides funding through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC).

The district has to choose a “distinct portion” of its Facility Master Plan to be funded through local means and the rest will be paid for through the ELLP.

If the levy passes, it prompts the ELLP program which will provide around $33 million for the middle school. The district estimates that the levy would cost Fairborn homeowners less than $200 a year, around $17 a month.

The Fairborn Board of Education will meet on July 23 to vote on adding the levy to the November ballot.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS