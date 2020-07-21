Fairborn Schools plan levy for new high school on November ballot

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Fairborn City Schools plans to ask for a new bond issue to be approved in November to help fund the building of a new high school, while it continues to “maximize money from the state of Ohio for new buildings.”

In a press release, the district said it wants to use the current high school as the middle school while a new high school is built. Fairborn will also utilize the Expedited Local Partnership Plan (ELPP), which provides funding through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC).

The district has to choose a “distinct portion” of its Facility Master Plan to be funded through local means and the rest will be paid for through the ELLP.

If the levy passes, it prompts the ELLP program which will provide around $33 million for the middle school. The district estimates that the levy would cost Fairborn homeowners less than $200 a year, around $17 a month.

The Fairborn Board of Education will meet on July 23 to vote on adding the levy to the November ballot.