Fairborn Schools place 7-mill renewal levy on May ballot

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Fairborn City Schools is asking voters to approve a renewal levy when they head to the voting booth this May.

The levy was first passed in 2007. If passed again, it will generate $5 million per year for operating costs for the district. The 7-mill levy was reduced from 8.6 mills due to higher property values in the city. The original levy was passed in 2007 and renewed in 2012 and 2015.

“This will not raise taxes at all,” said Kevin Philo, the treasurer for Fairborn Schools.

He said the levy would be renewed with two small changes.

“The first is the previous ones were for five years only. This will make it for a continuous period of time which will stabilize our funding in the future. The second is this will allow for a small increase in property taxes with new growth in terms of if new businesses or homes are built in Fairborn we’ll get slightly more money,” he said.

The $5 million generated every year from the levy would pay for the districts operating costs. Those who support the levy said they hope it passes because good schools are better for the community.

“Everybody benefits from kids getting an education. Both of my kids got master’s degrees and they’re educators,” said Ed McCleese, who lives in Fairborn.