FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn schools are making “pay to participate” activities more accessible to the community by cutting the fees in half.

According to Fairborn City Schools, The board of education voted to cut the fees for high school and middle school sports and band in half for students. The board hopes that making these activities more accessible will boost participation after numbers fell during COVID-19.

“District leadership hopes that this will help to relieve some of the financial burden on our families during these tough economic times,” said Superintendent Gene Lolli.

The new fees are listed below:

Fairborn High School

$75 per sport

$150 individual cap

$225 family cap per school year

Baker Middle School

$50 per sport

$100 individual cap

$150 family cap per school year