FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A candlelight vigil is taking place Saturday evening in honor of a student killed in a vehicle crash on Friday.

According to Fairborn City Schools, the vigil will start at 7 p.m. at Fairborn High School in Fairborn.

Counselors will be on site prior to the vigil from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Additional counseling support will be available at Fairborn High School on Monday, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

