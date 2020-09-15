Fairborn school board member resigns

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic_classroom

FILE

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Fairborn City Schools Board of Education will meet in special session at 6 p.m. tonight to accept the resignation of Barbara Blandino as a FCS board member.

The Fairborn Daily Herald reported Blandino’s resignation, effective Sept. 14 according to the agenda,  comes as her husband, a teacher at Fairborn High School, has been under investigation for comments he allegedly made on social media earlier this year.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS