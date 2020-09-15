Fairborn school board member resigns

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Fairborn City Schools Board of Education will meet in special session at 6 p.m. tonight to accept the resignation of Barbara Blandino as a FCS board member.

The Fairborn Daily Herald reported Blandino’s resignation, effective Sept. 14 according to the agenda, comes as her husband, a teacher at Fairborn High School, has been under investigation for comments he allegedly made on social media earlier this year.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story.