Fairborn rower, Paralympian dies during solo row across Pacific ocean

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Fairborn Paralympian and champion rower has died in her attempt to row from California to Hawaii by herself.

60-year-old Angela Madsen departed on her solo row across the Pacific Ocean on April 24.

She was almost to the halfway point of her journey on Monday, June 22 when she was pronounced dead at sea.

Family and a former coach describe Madsen as a woman who never gave up.

“Nothing ever stopped her. You put something out there, a challenge, she would go for it,” Madsen’s brother-in-law Tim Jarrell said.

After graduating from Fairborn School District, she entered the Marines.

She had back surgery while in the service, and due to complications, she was paralyzed from the waist down.

“After the surgery, she was homeless for a while, and she decided the motivation, this wasn’t going to stop my life, so she started working out, doing rowing,” Jarrell said.

Not letting her disability get in her way, Madsen rowed with a team across the Atlantic Ocean twice and the Pacific Ocean once.

She holds three world records, and is a decorated Paralympian in rowing and track and field.

In April she set off to add one more accomplishment: to row 2,500 miles across the pacific completely alone.

“She would have been the first paraplegic, oldest woman to do it,” Jarrell said.

Her high school volleyball coach Joan Dautel said she Madsen always has a drive to push herself to be the best she could be.

“She wanted to prove she could do stuff, like we had drills, she would try to prove that she could be the best at what she did, Madsen said. “So it does not surprise me when she decided she was going to do this.”

On the morning of June 21, Madsen provided an update to friends and family that she would be entering the water to fix her bow anchor.

After not hearing from her for several hours, a search and rescue was initiated.

She was found tethered to her boat and pronounced dead by the Coast Guard at 11 p.m. on May 22.

“The accomplishments, the amazing personality she had, I miss her,” Jarrell said.

Madsen’s family has a Go-Fund-Me to bring her body and boat back to her home in California.

A documentary is currently in production based on her life and trip across the Pacific.