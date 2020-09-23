Fairborn Primary School goes remote after staff tests positive for COVID-19, interacted with 8-10 teachers

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn Primary School closed Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Now all students enrolled at FPS will learn virtually for at least the next two weeks.

The district did not identify the staff member, but did say they had been in a classroom and had been around 8-10 other teachers.

“It’s almost impossible to get 8-10 subs to cover everything so we will be going remote,” Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Gene Lolli said.

Lolli said they are in the final steps of contact tracing and will let anyone know if they were potentially exposed.

“A letter will go out to all parents and staff members today informing them of what we’re doing and where we go from here,” said Lolli.

Lolli said they successfully got the information out quickly last night and he’s not aware of any miscommunication or families who didn’t get the message about the curriculum change.

“We have a plan in place from the beginning of the year that we put together with the administration and teachers in case we had to remote, so we’re prepared for this for the most part,” said Lolli.

Lolli said it is up to the parents who are not able to work from home to find daycare or supervision for their children during this time. The school will have only remote instruction until at least Wednesday, October 7.