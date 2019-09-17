Fairborn primary school construction behind schedule

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Challenging weather set back progress for Fairborn’s new primary school and now construction crews are working against the clock to make sure the building’s ready for the next school year.

“In early summer, there was a lot of rain that put the construction crew behind,” Gene Lolli, Fairborn City Schools Superintendent said.

New aerial photos show what the work looks like from above so far.

All of the walls are now up with roofing being installed in some sections. Superintendent Lolli said about 30 percent of the construction is now complete.

“We’re hoping to be under a roof by the winter and that way it will all be inside work,” Lolli said. Lolli said the construction company expects to be able to catch up with work by the winter.

The project is thanks to a $54 million bond voters approved in 2016.

Once complete, the gymnasium will act as an above-ground storm shelter that can house the entire student body and staff. It should be able to sustain 250 mile per hour winds. The district wouldn’t otherwise have a tornado shelter because there is no basement.

“It’s a safety issue and we felt installing that would be very beneficial for the safety of everyone,” Lolli said.

With progress moving along here, Lolli hopes it creates excitement for the future projects.

“Hopefully this will continue when it comes time to put on a bond issue for a new middle school and a new high school,” Lolli said.

Construction is expected to be complete by June 10, 2020 with students in the building by the August 2020.

