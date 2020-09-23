Fairborn Primary closes Wednesday after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Fairborn Primary School is closing Wednesday, Sept. 23, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The district will provide more information after consulting with the Greene County Combined Health District (GCCHD).
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
