Fairborn preparing for full 4th of July festivities

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — One of the oldest Fourth of July celebrations in the Miami Valley is making a big comeback this year.

Fairborn’s 73rd Annual Fourth of July Parade sponsored by the Fairborn Rotary Club is getting ready to step off next month.

“Seventy-three is happening this year, and we’re doggone happy it is!” exclaims Paul Newman, the retired Executive Director of the Fairborn Chamber of Commerce and now the Publicist for the Fairborn Festival Committee. “Last year we had to cancel because of COVID but we’re so elated that this year we can have our events.”

The tradition is returning to its traditional route from Central Avenue to Main Street to Second Street where it will conclude. The parade, which will take place at 2 p.m. is expected to once again bring thousands of people downtown.

Newman is ready to kick things off at this year’s parade singing the National Anthem.

“Singing the Anthem to me– it professes all of the things that are great about this country. I mean, I know we’re at a time when things are broken, but we got to come together as one people and respect our heritage, our traditions, and celebrate our freedom,” says Newman. “That’s really what it’s all about. So that’s why the Anthem is so important for me to be singing it.”

Prior to the parade on July 4, the Block Party will be held July 3 on Main Street from 2-10 p.m. with food and craft vendors and live music.

“It has just grown immensely over the years. Before it was just one block, and now we’re down to about five to six city blocks,” says Newman.

The festival committee of about 25 volunteers started meeting in January to plan. The events take a lot of coordination.

“We have to give a kudos, hats off to the city who help us tremendously. You know, when you’re having a parade the size of what we do, it takes a lot of police to shut off the side streets and barricades also for the block party downtown. So the city of Fairborn– it’s a collaborative effort. And they’re very helpful to make this happen,” states Newman.

After the parade, festivities will continue at Community Park with live music scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. A city-sponsored fireworks display will cap off the night at 10 p.m.

For applications to be part of the parade or block party, click here.