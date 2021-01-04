Fairborn prepares land to build new school

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The process of building a new school building for Fairborn City Schools is now underway.

The district said the land that the new school building, performing arts center and athletics complex will be built on is starting to be cleared of brush and undergrowth.

“We have worked with the City of Fairborn, the Ohio EPA, and the Ohio Department of Transportation to ensure we safely remove undergrowth in an environmentally friendly way while also respecting laws regarding land near interstate highways,” said the school in a Facebook post.

The land will continue to be prepared while the school is in the design phase.