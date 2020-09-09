Fairborn postpones 2 games following West Carrollton positive COVID-19 test

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn City School officials say the varsity football games on September 11 and September 18 will be rescheduled after the district was notified of a positive virus case of an opposing team member who was involved in last Friday’s game.

West Carrollton confirmed Tuesday it was canceling the next two Fridays’ games after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

At the guidance of the health department and state orders, the district says any athlete that came into direct physical contact with this player will be quarantined. The coaching staff has reviewed the film in order to determine which players need to be quarantined. Those players are being contacted by Varsity Football Coach Randy Kerns.

Fairborn Athletic Director Kevin Alexander told 2 NEWS a significant number of players were affected. Those who remain unaffected can still practice, although practice for Wednesday was canceled. Regular practice is expected to resume Thursday, according to Alexander.

The dates of the quarantine go through the end of the day on September 18. As a result, varsity games on September 11 and September 18 will be rescheduled. Fairborn was scheduled to play at Tippecanoe on Sept. 11 and at home against Sidney on Sept. 18. The team is 2-0 so far this season.

Fairborn is working to reschedule the varsity games. The Freshman and Junior Varsity teams are unaffected and will play Sidney as scheduled.