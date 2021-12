FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairborn Police Department requested help in the search of an elderly endangered missing adult from Fairborn.

According to the Fairborn Police Department, Thelma West was last seen on Dec. 26 and was quite confused. Police said West requires several medications which she does not have with her.

West drives a white Toyota Yaris, license plate OH GPZ8887.

If anyone has seen West or has any information, the Fairborn Police Department asked that you call (937) 754-3000.