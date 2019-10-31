Fairborn Police promotes Halloween safety through humorous PSA

Breaking News
Fairborn PD

Fairborn PSA (Fairborn Police Department)

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairborn Police Department reminded everyone to be safe on Halloween night through a humorous public service announcement from the department’s School Resource Officers.

The video contains eight tips for safety:

  • Bring a flashlight or glow stick
  • Be sure to cross at Crosswalks
  • Use sidewalks
  • Stay away from strangers
  • Drivers – Watch for kids as you exit your driveways
  • Parents – Walways check your child’s candy
  • Have fun
  • Know who to call
