Fairborn Police promotes Halloween safety through humorous PSA

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairborn Police Department reminded everyone to be safe on Halloween night through a humorous public service announcement from the department’s School Resource Officers.

The video contains eight tips for safety:

Bring a flashlight or glow stick

Be sure to cross at Crosswalks

Use sidewalks

Stay away from strangers

Drivers – Watch for kids as you exit your driveways

Parents – Walways check your child’s candy

Have fun

Know who to call

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.