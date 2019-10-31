Fairborn Police promotes Halloween safety through humorous PSA

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairborn Police Department reminded everyone to be safe on Halloween night through a humorous public service announcement from the department’s School Resource Officers.
The video contains eight tips for safety:
- Bring a flashlight or glow stick
- Be sure to cross at Crosswalks
- Use sidewalks
- Stay away from strangers
- Drivers – Watch for kids as you exit your driveways
- Parents – Walways check your child’s candy
- Have fun
- Know who to call
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.